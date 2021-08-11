Irondale PD: Man who went missing in Cahaba found dead

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Irondale authorities say a man who went missing in the Cahaba River Wednesday afternoon was found dead after a brief search.

Irondale Police received a call around 3:30 p.m. about the 29-year-old man they say dove into the river in the recreational area near Grants Mill Road but never surfaced.

The man’s identity has not been released by authorities.

Crews searched the area south of Grants Mill Road.

Irondale rescue crews searching for man in Cahaba River (WBRC)

