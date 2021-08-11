LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Inmate escapes from Childersburg Work Center

Donald Graham
Donald Graham(ADOC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Corrections officers are looking for a man who escaped custody at a Childersburg Work Center.

Donald Graham is serving time on Burglary Third degree out of Mobile County.

Officers said he escaped around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, August 10.

If you have any information concerning Graham’s whereabouts call your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Traffic jam I-59 SB.
All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-59 SB
The World Health Organization added two new mutations to its “variants of interest” list.
What you need to know about the Delta Plus and Lambda variants
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

Latest News

‘Our goal is to have the property done by 2024’: Southtown demolition prep
Southtown demolition prep
Southtown demolition prep
Alabama uses system to help avoid third COVID-19 dose
FIRST ALERT weather
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday evening