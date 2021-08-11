Inmate escapes from Childersburg Work Center

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Corrections officers are looking for a man who escaped custody at a Childersburg Work Center.

Donald Graham is serving time on Burglary Third degree out of Mobile County.

Officers said he escaped around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, August 10.

If you have any information concerning Graham’s whereabouts call your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

