HUD Secretary visits Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge was in Birmingham Wednesday, August 11, to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s Build Back Better agenda.

Fudge talked about the agenda including its investments in housing construction and rehabilitation, economic development, and community revitalization.

Secretary Fudge was joined by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and U.S. Representative Terri A. Sewell (AL-07).

