Hospitals preparing for patient surge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of COVID patients in Alabama hospitals has crossed the 2,000 mark, which the highest its been since January, and Alabama health leaders believe those numbers will only go higher.

Alabama hospitals saw more than 3,000 patients back in January. Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,256 patients in state hospitals.

Health leaders said that strained their healthcare services to the max and forced the cut of some elective surgeries and patient care. There is growing concern that is going to happen again.

Alabama hospitals are once again preparing for the surge of patients which could go beyond the previous high..

“We are back in the early January late December mode except this time it’s much worse. The cases are escalating more rapidly,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health is talking with hospitals about dealing with the increased patient load. Harris said in one sense hospitals are better off to handle the surge this time.

“Our hospitals are in a better place than they were a year ago, and even January just having experience treating this disease. We do have therapeutic agents out there that are helpful,” Harris said.

There is estimate that Alabama’s patient load could top the 3,000 mark and possibly go to 8,000 under the worst case scenario. Harris said state and federal authorities could help loosening rules.

“Adding beds in some places, not even clinical areas. Maybe you can turn your cafeteria into an ICU or line patients up in the hallway,” Harris said.

But Williamson said it’s not space that will be a problem, but staffing. He says staffing now is below the level of the hospital staff back in January. That’s why they are already looking at alternate ideas.

“Hospitals combing resources. Potentially closing ER’s. Moving staff into the hospital doing all those sort of things. All of those will take permission from the state of federal government,” Williamson said.

Williamson said staffing is lower now because healthcare workers left or moved to other jobs after the patient surge earlier this year. Traveling nurses have hurt hospital staffing levels because nurses can take time off and travel to better paying job. Another problem is having only 40% of the healthcare staff vaccinated is now leading to losing workers to the Delta variant.

