FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We have several stories to talk about over the next several days. The first story is that we are under another heat advisory this afternoon and evening. It includes most of Central Alabama except for our far eastern counties. It begins at 11 AM and continues until 9 PM. Plan for hot and muggy conditions today with feels like temperatures between 103°F-107°F. If you must work outdoors, please take several breaks and stay hydrated. We are also watching newly formed Tropical Storm Fred that could move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. We are starting off the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. I can’t rule out some patchy fog this morning where rain developed yesterday, but most of us should have an easy morning commute. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with some cloud cover to our south. We should start the day with plenty of sunshine, but plan for cloud cover to increase this afternoon as we heat up quickly. Plan for temperatures to climb into the upper 80s around noon. We’ll likely see high temperatures today climb into the lower 90s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We’ll introduce a 40% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Any storm that forms today could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and the threat for flash flooding. Best coverage for showers and storms today will likely occur along and south of I-20/59. Just make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App for weather updates. Remember that when thunder roars, you go indoors.

Barons Forecast Tonight: It is Wet Nose Wednesday at Regions Field tonight at 7:05 PM. Barons baseball will play against Chattanooga. Plan for temperatures in the mid 80s at the start of the game. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm before 9 PM. Temperatures will likely cool down into the upper 70s by the end of the game. Plan for a muggy evening.

Scattered Storms Continue This Week: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. There’s a chance the heat advisory could be extended into tomorrow. With plenty of heat and humidity in place, we will continue to hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms between 12 PM - 8 PM. A few storms could become strong. The storm chances continue into Friday with rain chances up to 50%.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend forecast will likely focus on two features. The first feature is a weak cold front that will try to move into the Southeast. The second feature will be Tropical Storm Fred. Fred will likely move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday and move northwards on Sunday. Depending on the track of Fred, we could see some impacts from this system early next week. Plan for a decent chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms this weekend with rain chances around 50-60%. Cloud cover will likely increase over the weekend becoming mostly cloudy by Sunday. Temperatures will remain near average with highs in the lower 90s Saturday. Temperatures could trend a few degrees cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Fred: Tropical Storm Fred developed Tuesday night with winds up to 40 mph. Fred is just southwest of Puerto Rico and is forecast to move towards the Dominican Republic and Haiti later today. It is a very small storm, so land interaction could severely disrupt the storm as it moves to the northwest. The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has Fred moving just north of Cuba and approaching the Bahamas and southern Florida by Friday. It is then forecast to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday afternoon. Land interaction will be a huge player over the next 24-48 hours determining the strength of Fred. If the system can remain north of Hispaniola and Cuba, it will have a chance to become stronger. If it interacts with land, it will likely remain weaker. Models do support a stronger storm once it moves into the Gulf where conditions appear more favorable for development. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Fred with 65 mph winds as it approaches Apalachicola, Florida Sunday night. I don’t expect Fred to be a super strong system as most of the model guidance keeps it as a tropical storm. There’s a low chance it could become a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf. Once again, intensity forecasts are difficult. Once we see how Fred handles land interaction, we will have a better idea on how strong it could become as it moves into the Gulf.

FIRST ALERT weather (WBRC)

Potential Fred Impacts: Could Fred impact our weather early next week? It is possible. Most of the models have it moving into Apalachicola, Florida and moving northwards Sunday night into Monday. Most of the rain and energy will likely stay in parts of Georgia with wrap-around moisture impacting east Alabama Monday. If the track shifts farther west, we could see higher rainfall totals. Next week’s forecast will all depend on Fred’s track and intensity, so stay with us for continuous updates as things will evolve.

