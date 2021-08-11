Doctors say masking can help stop the spread of RSV

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several pediatricians said there is another reason for children to mask up as they head back to school.

Doctors said respiratory viruses are spreading earlier than usual, which may have strong implications for the fall and winter.

RSV is one of the illnesses they’re keeping an eye on.

Cases of the virus started climbing over the summer, especially in southern states.

Doctors said masking could stop it in its tracks.

The CDC said RSV activity remained relatively low from May 2020 to March of this year.

That’s because states were mandating masks for COVID.

As a result, RSV had no room to circulate.

“Did you have colds last year? Did your child get bronchiolitis with RSV when everybody was masked and socially distanced? We didn’t see those viruses at Children’s of Alabama. We didn’t see them because they weren’t there. Why weren’t they there? Because of masking and social distancing,” said Co-Director of UAB & Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Dr. David Kimberlin.

The CDC released a health advisory alert in June after seeing an increase of a respiratory virus spreading in southern states, including Alabama.

Now as kids head back to school, some doctors are concerned RSV will spread even faster.

“When the mask mandate went away, certain schools kind of let up on their mask mandate in April. Mask mandates went away, people started hanging out with people without masks, then this virus started coming back,” said Pediatric Specialist for Children’s of Alabama Hospital, Dr. Peily Soong.

RSV typically shows up during the fall and winter months primarily spreading through respiratory droplets when a person coughs or sneezes.

But one local pediatrician said masking isn’t typically recommended for RSV.

“It will definitely help with RSV, but you know… I don’t want to conflate the message here. Although it can be very dangerous, and children can end up in the intensive care and need assistance with it, very, very few children will die from RSV. The same is not true when we’re dealing with COVID,” said Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Children’s of Alabama Hospital, Dr. Claudette Poole.

She said if we weren’t in a pandemic, doctors would recommend keeping children home when they’re sick, and teaching them good respiratory etiquette, like coughing and sneezing into their elbow, but not necessarily masking.

She said right now, 10 patients are in the hospital with RSV, and 17 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19.

