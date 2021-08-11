DCH Health System tops 100 COVID positive patients

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The DCH Health System topped 100 coronavirus positive inpatients Monday for the first time in months.

Administrators feared they could see numbers like this again when it came to patients sick with COVID-19. Now they’re making room for more of them.

“It’s not a good situation. It’s very concerning that those numbers keep going up. It’s very concerning that most of those patients are unvaccinated,” Andy North, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the DCH Health System explained.

He described the latest situation facing the three-hospital health system when it comes to COVID-19.

“We need them to be in negative isolation rooms. So, we’ve been converting a lot of rooms to that. We really are struggling for space for those who need intensive care,” North added.

DCH had 105 patients in all to start Tuesday morning. Twenty-six of them are in intensive care during this summer surge of COVID-19.

“The staff is very busy. They’re going in and out of those rooms. They go into one room, gown up. They come out, take the gown off. They walk into the next room, put a gown on, go into the next room. So, it’s very tiring,” he continued.

Most of the COVID-positive patients here last year were 55 and older.

“In the last 90 days, we’ve been seeing a change in that trend. So now our death rate is higher amongst those who are jn the 25 to 49 year-old range,” North went on to say.

North added the number of COVID patients needing care have impacted the hospital. Waiting times are now longer in the Emergency Room. But the hospital is not yet delaying or canceling medical procedures.

