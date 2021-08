BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue Service crews fought a business fire at 33rd Ave N & 27th St N Wednesday morning.

The W.W. Appliance caught fire before 4:00 a.m.

Birmingham business fire (BFRSD)

Firefighters said they fought the fire in defensive mode from the outside. It has been put out.

No one was hurt. No word on how it started.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.