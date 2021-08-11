Brookwood Village has hope again for the future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Brookwood Village property again has hope. A developer has signed the dotted line to own the formerly vibrant shopping center off Lakeshore Parkway.

After Chick-Fil-A made its exit last month, many wondered what would happen to Brookwood Village, and a new developer has an answer.

There are two companies now in ownership, Birmingham’s Fairway Investments and Atlanta’s Pope and Land Real Estate. They bought it for $21 million, and if that seems low that’s because it’s not the entire property.

It’s the area from Belk all the way to Macy’s, as well as Fresh Market. Target, the Macy’s area, and the office building are all separate. And redeveloping will mean a lot of construction on the area, which will cost a lot more.

Business expert Ty West says the plans for the property are still not public, but he expects mixed use.

“Every indication they’ve given us, it sounds like it’s going to be a mixed use project, but that can be many different forms, it can include office, it can include retail, it can include a lot of different things and they haven’t tipped their hand on which direction they’re leaning there,” said Ty West with American City Business Journals.

There are still several businesses inside Brookwood still active, including Perry’s Computer store.

