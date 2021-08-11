LawCall
Birmingham woman killed in Midfield crash

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Sonya Denise Labon.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Sonya Denise Labon.(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating a wreck that killed a Birmingham woman.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Sonya Denise Labon. She was 52.

The accident happened Tuesday morning around 9:25 on Woodward Road at Woodfall Drive in Midfield.

Authorities say Labon was the driver and only person of a Dodge Caliber SXT sedan traveling southwest on Woodward Road approaching the Woodfall Drive intersection.  For unknown reasons, Labon’s vehicle left the road, went into an adjacent ditch and struck a concrete drainage culvert. 

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

