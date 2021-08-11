Birmingham woman killed in Midfield crash

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating a wreck that killed a Birmingham woman.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Sonya Denise Labon. She was 52.

The accident happened Tuesday morning around 9:25 on Woodward Road at Woodfall Drive in Midfield.

Authorities say Labon was the driver and only person of a Dodge Caliber SXT sedan traveling southwest on Woodward Road approaching the Woodfall Drive intersection. For unknown reasons, Labon’s vehicle left the road, went into an adjacent ditch and struck a concrete drainage culvert.

