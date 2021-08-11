‘Animals in stacked wire cages’: GBHS looking for foster families following puppy mill bust in Louisiana

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) helped rescue dozens of dogs found living in horrible conditions in a puppy mill in rural Louisiana.

GBHS leaders were contacted by partners at the BISSELL Pet Foundation to help in the transport of more than 50 of the 150 dogs found at the puppy mill.

GBHS is one of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Code 3 Disaster Response Teams.

“Consumers have to start paying more attention to the source of the pets they purchase. These poor dogs and kittens were living in crammed, filthy, and overcrowded conditions which included the usual torture that we see at puppy mills. Animals in stacked wire cages, some with no padding for their feet, no air conditioning, or even fresh air to provide relief from the heat and humidity. When will we as a civil society start coming together effectively to stop these abusive business operations?” said Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

GBHS helps dogs found in puppy mill bust in Louisiana (GBHS)

With COVID-19 cases soaring and an increased number of local stray and neglected animals in the shelter, GBHS is asking for the public’s help in fostering these pets along with those currently at the shelter.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation was part of the joint rescue operation and helped provide funds and grants both on-the-ground and to the partners taking the pets to safe rescues and shelters. Part of the funding included temporary housing on the ground including individual kennels for the pets, as well as vital medical care as the dogs and cats were removed.

GBHS volunteers said many of the dogs from this case will not be available for immediate adoption as they will need time to heal and decompress, both physically and emotionally.

“Puppy mills are devastating places for dogs, and the inhumane living conditions make for some of the most heartbreaking situations to witness,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “To anyone considering adding a dog to your family, please look to save a life at a rescue or shelter first. If you choose to purchase a dog from a breeder, do your research to ensure your pet is coming from a safe and trustworthy breeder. Puppy mills come in all shapes and sizes and can be poised as a breeder in disguise.”

If you are looking to become a foster family, please reach out to Foster@gbgs.org.

