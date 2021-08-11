LawCall
Alabama cops seek information on men missing from Tennessee

Search for 3 people
Search for 3 people(Chilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLANTON, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities seeking answers about three people who were found dead inside a burned vehicle are asking for help locating men reported missing in Tennessee. The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office released photos Tuesday of a group of men it said were headed to Alabama for a job.

It says they may have been traveling in a white 2007 Chevrolet Suburban or a 2018 black Chevrolet Silverado, both with Tennessee license plates. A statement says investigators believe the men and vehicles are “key pieces of evidence” following the discovery of three bodies in a burned vehicle on a rural logging road in late July.

