LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

13-year-old wins $20K scholarship in vaccination lottery

By Chris Buckly
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KTVN) – An eighth grade student in Nevada was the winner of a $20,000 college scholarship for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kaylee, 13, says she was just trying to do the right thing when she got the coronavirus vaccine. She wanted to get vaccinated before going to STEM camp this summer.

“The first shot was pretty okay. I mean, it’s a shot, it hurts,” Kaylee said. “The second one was pretty bad. I was out for about 24 hours and then everything went back to normal.”

What Kaylee didn’t know, is that she had been automatically entered in the Vax Nevada Days program, a giveaway of cash, prizes and scholarships for those who get the shot.

So, the initial phone call came as bit of a shock.

“Well, Mom was at the beach with me and she was like, ‘What a weird spam call. [It] had your name and everything,’” Kaylee recalled. “So she talked to Dad and they went to the website. The morning I found out that it was a $20,000 scholarship, I had just woken up. I was in my PJs, my hair was all over the place. I was like, ‘Cool. I’m going to go eat breakfast.’”

While she doesn’t know exactly what her college plans are right now, Kaylee knows that a savings account will come in handy.

“It feels good. It makes me feel comfortable about getting ready to go to college and my future,” Kaylee said.

The teen is encouraging others to get vaccinated.

“Definitely get the vaccine, because like I said, it’s free and ... it takes so little time” for such a big effect,” Kaylee said.

The promotion in Nevada runs until August 26, when the big, $1 million grand prize will be announced.

Copyright 2021 KTVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Traffic jam I-59 SB.
All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-59 SB
The World Health Organization added two new mutations to its “variants of interest” list.
What you need to know about the Delta Plus and Lambda variants
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul prepares for spotlight as Cuomo steps aside
GBHS helps dogs found in puppy mill bust in Louisiana
‘Animals in stacked wire cages’: GBHS looking for foster families following puppy mill bust in Louisiana
FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.
Man indicted on capital murder in slaying of 4-year-old Dallas boy found dead on street
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns