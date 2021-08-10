Visitation changing at RMC, Stringfellow because of COVID spike

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Wednesday, August 11, 2021 RMC and Stringfellow Memorial Hospital in Anniston will restrict visitation to one nonrotating visitor per patient.

Hospital leaders said they will also resume screening at the main entrances, and visitors will receive a dated wristband on their way in.

Exceptions include:

Patients who test positive or patients under investigation for COVID-19 are NOT allowed in-person visitors.

Emergency Room patients at RMC are allowed one visitor once the patient has been placed in a room. No visitors allowed in the waiting area. Exceptions may be made at the discretion of staff based on physical or psychological needs of the patient.

ER patients at Stringfellow are NOT allowed a visitor, due to space constraints. Exceptions may be made at the discretion of staff based on the needs of the patient.

Behavioral Health inpatients are allowed visitation between 6-7pm, as scheduled by staff.

Radiation Oncology patients are allowed one caretaker to escort them to treatment.

