UAB brings back Meals for Heroes program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, UAB has re-started its Meals for Heroes program.

You can now help pay for meals to feed our healthcare workers on the front lines.

With your donations, UAB Hospital will provide rotating meals by unit to frontline staff, many of whom can’t take breaks long enough to grab a meal.

Click here to donate.

