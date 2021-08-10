LawCall
Two-vehicle crash claims life in Talladega Co.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash around 10:15 p.m. on Monday claimed a life.

Police say the crash occurred when a 2021 Toyota Camry driven by a 16 year old collided head-on with a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 40-year-old Long Qiu, of Georgia.

The Hyundai’s passenger, 57-year-old Xin Qiang Wang, of Birmingham, who was not using a seat belt, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, her juvenile passenger and Qiu were injured and transported to area hospitals, according to police.

The crash occurred on U.S. 280 near the 38 mile marker, about five miles west of Childersburg.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

