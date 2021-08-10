LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuberville hosts discussion to fight COVID vaccine misinformation

By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is the latest politician to join in the fight against misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuberville asked a group of Alabama doctors to answer questions about the vaccine.

The doctors included a infectious disease expert, a pediatrician and an OBGYN. Each of the doctors expressed their concerns about the danger that becomes more visible each day with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuously higher than the day before.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Raul Magadla says he’s seen patients develop symptoms from the delta variant within four hours. He expressed the best way to stay protected from the virus is through vaccinations.

“We think all the three vaccines that we currently have, have some protection against delta,” Magadla said.

Dr. Michael Ramsey with Dothan Pediatric Health answered questions pertaining to children and the virus. He said younger kids are reacting well to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Almost 100% [of kids] develop a good immune response, and I think the thing to remember, although children and young adults are less likely to have severe complications, if you’re child is that one that has it, it’s a big deal,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said there could be more information or even an actual vaccine for kids as young as 5 years old by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Traffic jam I-59 SB.
All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-59 SB
The World Health Organization added two new mutations to its “variants of interest” list.
What you need to know about the Delta Plus and Lambda variants
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

Latest News

Alabama uses system to help avoid third COVID-19 dose
The surge has prompted new mask mandates and mitigation measures as hospitals in several states...
What to know about COVID-19 as delta variant fuels surge
COVID and children
Birmingham Doctor: Students need to be learning in person
Hospitalizations over 2000
Hospitalizations over 2000