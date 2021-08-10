Study supports Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against Delta variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Delta variant continues to spread across Alabama. It’s the chief reason hospitalizations are higher now than last summer.

A recent study completed by the New England Journal of Medicine looked at the impact of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID vaccines on both the Alpha and Delta variants. The AstraZeneca COVID vaccine has not been approved in the United States yet, but the news is encouraging.

Alabama hospitals are filling up with new patients due the very contagious Delta variant. The numbers stopped just shy of 2,000 patients over the weekend.

“We are seeing a steady trend going up. I know the state hospital numbers have gone up quickly. I know for a fact we’re past the summer surge last year for hospitalizations,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health.

Dr. Willeford said the state is on track to surpass the winter surge which hit over 3,000 hospitalizations. But the New England Journal of Medicine study offers good news. The study showed if a person took two doses of the COVID vaccines, they stood a good chance of not getting the Delta variant or any of its effects.

“The key takeaway is with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, you are at 88% effectiveness of maintaining prevention of COVID-19 and even the Delta variant,” Willeford said.

Dr. Willeford said it’s important to get both doses of the vaccine. The infectious disease director added even low numbers of those who get infected with the Delta variant stand a much better chance against it if they are vaccinated.

“It does tend to be a mild case. They may have some symptoms, they may be out of work for a few days. But generally, they do very well. Rarely do they go to the hospital and very rarely do they get sick and die,” Willeford said.

Dr. Willeford will urge those who are fully vaccinated who are older or who have compromised immune systems to continue to protect themselves against the Delta variant by wearing face coverings and social distancing.

