Shelby County woman accused of theft from nursing home residents

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed the arrest of Paige Taylor Smith on charges she stole from residents of a Shelby County nursing home while she was employed as the facility’s business office manager.

Smith, 57, a resident of Alabaster, is charged with two counts of theft of property first degree, a class B felony.

The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the case after the facility reported the theft to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Prosecutors said Smith initiated unauthorized electronic withdrawals from the victims’ checking accounts in an amount over $2,500 to pay the lease on her personal residence. In addition, Smith is alleged to have used the victims’ debit cards for unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals at various locations in an amount exceeding $2,500.

Smith was arrested on warrants* brought by agents of the Attorney General’s Office after surrendering at the Shelby County Detention Center where she is being held on bonds totaling $60,000.

