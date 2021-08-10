LawCall
Safety measures in place during hot football practices

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Football practice started a week ago here in Tuscaloosa. The director of athletics for Tuscaloosa City Schools believes they can get football teams ready to play and avoid heat-related illnesses along the way.

Hot weather and starting Fall football practice are a package deal in Alabama, but Maurice Heard, District Coordinator for Athletics for Tuscaloosa City Schools, doesn’t want athletes to suffer unnecessarily because of that.

“They always have an opportunity to speak up if there’s anything. They feel uncomfortable or lightheaded or hot. Any opportunity to speak to a coach or athletic trainer we’ll get it taken care of,” according to Maurice Heard.

He believes they can ensure kids are not put in dangerous situations when it comes to these summer month practices.

“Trying to stay out of the heat when its at its highest. So basically, all of our schools are starting to practice in the evening times between four and six,” Heard continued.

He says teams are not practicing early in the morning right now because of “logistics things with coaches and evening are often better because of volunteer contract coaches with other obligations earlier in the day.”

“Athletic trainers are at practices,” Heard adds. “There should be three or four water breaks in an hour and a half or two hour practice period. Every coach that’s certified has to take a heat illness course with the NFHS and an Alabama Athletic Association to make sure that we’re aware of any heat concerns that may give kids problems.”

The high school football season starts next week in Tuscaloosa.

