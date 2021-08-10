Pediatricians push for masks in schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pediatricians are adding their voices to the growing calls for students and staff to start the school year in masks.

“We hope being local voices of people they know will help, people they trust, people others trust that weighs on them more,” said Dr. Peily Soong, Pediatrics East.

Dr. Peily Soong added his name to the letter sent on behalf of pediatric doctors urging schools to enact universal masking this school year. In the letter, doctors said: “Please do not force families to choose between the health of their children and their education and mental health”. It was signed on behalf of 16 pediatric centers across Jefferson and Shelby County and 14 individual doctors.

“The pediatricians in Birmingham who take care of your kids are united on this and the issues related to wearing masks are minimal,” said Dr. Tori Anderson, Greenvale Pediatrics.

Several school districts announced decisions to start the school year with masks -- including Hoover City, Trussville City, Bessemer City, and Birmingham City. The doctors hope districts will reconsider if they aren’t requiring masks to start the year.

“Vestavia children are the control group because they are the ones that aren’t masking, so we will see what happens,” said Dr. Soong.

Some parents attended Monday’s Vestavia Hills City School board meeting and voiced concerns as the board was adjourning to address the topic. The board denied the request for the parents to speak because public comment was not an approved item on the agenda, but one parent called out: “You’re not following Jefferson County Department of Public Health recommendations.”

Doctors who wrote the letter say the push is for children to do in person learning and that masks are an important step to make that happen.

“If we had started school back in May when our numbers were lower, then maybe there’s an argument for that maybe we don’t need masks,” said Dr. Soong. “But our numbers are so high right now.”

Vestavia Hills City Schools confirmed Monday afternoon masks are still optional, but strongly recommended. The school system will monitor COVID numbers in the schools and publish those numbers on an online dashboard weekly. The district says the plan also notes it is subject to change.

Jefferson County Schools has an optional mask policy, but the district notes masks are highly recommended in facilities. Masks are required on buses in the district.

