All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-59 SB

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A major traffic jam happened early Tuesday morning following a rollover crash near Oporto Madrid Blvd. on I-59 Southbound.

All lanes were blocked for an extended amount of time.

The traffic jam started near Springville at mile marker 164 and stretched past Highway 231 in Ashville.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, and take Highway 11 as an alternate route.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

