All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-59 SB

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A major traffic jam happened early Tuesday morning following a rollover crash near Oporto Madrid Blvd. on I-59 Southbound.

All lanes were blocked for an extended amount of time.

The traffic jam started near Springville at mile marker 164 and stretched past Highway 231 in Ashville.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, and take Highway 11 as an alternate route.

5:05am: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* ROLLED OVER VEHICLE on I-59 SB near Oporto Madrid Blvd causing INTERSTATE CLOSURE in another location on I-59 from Hwy 11 to Oporto Madrid. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/f4ReE6GtaM — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) August 10, 2021

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

