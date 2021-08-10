LawCall
Judge U.W. Clemon tours namesake elementary school

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time, retired Judge and Civil Rights attorney U.W. Clemon toured the new Jefferson County school named for him.

He says he was awed by the U.W. Clemon Elementary school facility. He said the school is an honor and it means so much to him.

Clemon and his family visited with Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, the school’s administration, teachers, and Adamsville Mayor Pam Palmer.

Clemon tour U.W. Clemon Elementary
Clemon tour U.W. Clemon Elementary(Jefferson County Schools)
Clemon tour U.W. Clemon Elementary
Clemon tour U.W. Clemon Elementary(Jefferson County Schools)

U.W. Clemon Elementary will primarily service the Minor feeder pattern. It combines the student bodies from Hillview Elementary and Crumly Chapel Elementary into one school.

