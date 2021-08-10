LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Judge dismisses defendant’s claims against Roy Moore

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit against former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

The lawsuit was filed by Leigh Corfman who accused Moore of touching her inappropriately when she was 14.

The lawsuit claimed statements Moore made after those accusations defamed her. Moore has repeatedly denied Corfman’s allegations.

The judgement from Circuit Judge John E. Rochester states: Plaintiff’s evidence fails to factually or legally establish clear and convincing proof that it is highly probable that when Defendant’s agents, employees, contractors or volunteers published statements Plaintiff alleges are defamatory, that such agent, employee, contractor or volunteer knew the statement was false, or acted with reckless disregard as to whether it was false or not in the publication of any of the statements.

Accordingly, the Court finds there are no genuine issues of material fact in dispute and Defendant Judge Roy Moore for US Senate is entitled to Judgment as a matter of law. The pending counts and claims in this action against Judge Roy Moore for US Senate are hereby Dismissed.

The court says the pending counts and claims against Moore are now dismissed.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Somer Ross
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest
15-year-old boy shot, killed in Birmingham
Travis Campbell, a 43-year-old father of seven from Virginia, has been documenting his struggle...
Father battling COVID-19 asks teen son to give daughter away amid fear of death
(Source: The National Transportation Safety Board)
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies involved in fatal I-65 crash
Motel room standoff
TPD: Father, son broke into Tuscaloosa motel room; both in custody after standoff

Latest News

Heat Advisory.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical system expected to enter Gulf of Mexico this weekend
Shelby County woman accused of theft from nursing home residents
Anniston RMC updates visitor policy
Anniston RMC updates visitor policy
Questions around Jason Isbell concert requests
Questions around Jason Isbell concert requests