Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy, whose 11-month-old was killed, resigns following recent arrest

Somer Ross
Somer Ross(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy, who was on leave after the shooting death of her 11-month-old baby, was arrested and has resigned.

Investigators said on Sunday August 8, 2021 at approximately 10:30pm Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Somer Ross was arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct.

Somer Ross was on administrative leave while the Birmingham Police Department completes an investigation into the shooting death of her 11-month-old baby girl.

Deputies said they were conducting a criminal investigation in the 3600 block of Lloyd Nolan Parkway when Ross arrived on the scene.

Investigators said Ross got out of her vehicle and got into an argument with the victim. Deputies said the argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation between the two, with Ross being the primary aggressor.

Ross was hired as a probationary employee on December 7, 2020. On Monday August 9, 2021 she resigned her position as a deputy sheriff in lieu of termination.

