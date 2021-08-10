Is it dangerous to get a COVID-19 booster shot before it’s recommended?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting a third COVID-19 shot is not yet recommended but there are reports of some people trying to get over on the system across the country.

State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said going out on your own and getting a third booster shot is not a good idea.

Harris said the state did not have reports of people going rogue and getting COVID-19 booster shots before they were authorized but he wouldn’t be surprised if it was happening.

Dr. Harris said a provider would have to check the states electronic vaccine tracker system, called ImmPRINT, to see if a person has already gotten vaccinated and although some may do that it’s not standard protocol.

Because tests were still underway to determine if a booster shot is needed, at the time this article was written, Dr. Harris said the health implications of getting a third shot was still unknown.

Harris said everyone should wait for further instructions from health leaders.

“There’s likely to be recommendations that older people who may not respond well to vaccines she get a booster shot and probably people who are really immunosuppressed,” Dr. Scott Harris said. “I think those populations are definitely going to have recommendations for booster shots. We don’t know exactly the time but probably by the end of the month.”

Dr. Harris said after you get vaccinated that information is put into the states electronic system and will likely be caught at that time. As for what officials will do about it he said that’s up in the air.

Harris did expect everyone else to need booster shots in the future.

