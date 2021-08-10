LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Is it dangerous to get a COVID-19 booster shot before it’s recommended?

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting a third COVID-19 shot is not yet recommended but there are reports of some people trying to get over on the system across the country.

State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said going out on your own and getting a third booster shot is not a good idea.

Harris said the state did not have reports of people going rogue and getting COVID-19 booster shots before they were authorized but he wouldn’t be surprised if it was happening.

Dr. Harris said a provider would have to check the states electronic vaccine tracker system, called ImmPRINT, to see if a person has already gotten vaccinated and although some may do that it’s not standard protocol.

Because tests were still underway to determine if a booster shot is needed, at the time this article was written, Dr. Harris said the health implications of getting a third shot was still unknown.

Harris said everyone should wait for further instructions from health leaders.

“There’s likely to be recommendations that older people who may not respond well to vaccines she get a booster shot and probably people who are really immunosuppressed,” Dr. Scott Harris said. “I think those populations are definitely going to have recommendations for booster shots. We don’t know exactly the time but probably by the end of the month.”

Dr. Harris said after you get vaccinated that information is put into the states electronic system and will likely be caught at that time. As for what officials will do about it he said that’s up in the air.

Harris did expect everyone else to need booster shots in the future.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
15-year-old boy shot, killed in Birmingham
Bowden
Remembering the life of Birmingham native, former Woodlawn star athlete Coach Bobby Bowden
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child
(Source: The National Transportation Safety Board)
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies involved in fatal I-65 crash

Latest News

Hoover parents speak to Hoover Board of Education about mask mandate
As students across the country begin to head back to the classroom, concern over COVID-19 in...
Pediatric cases of COVID-19 ticking upward
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?
Legion Field drive-thru vaccination sees renewed success