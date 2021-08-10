LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hoover parents speak to Hoover Board of Education

(Cassie)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Days after Hoover City Schools voted to institute a 30-day mask mandate, parents showed up to voice their displeasure at Monday’s school board meeting.

The 30-day mandate will remain in place, despite the protests of some parents in the crowd on Monday.

Dozens of parents rallied together to tell the Hoover City Schools Board their feelings on the mask mandate.

“I don’t care if you think I’m disrespectful, you guys are violating the first amendment,” said one father, named Ken.

One parent made a legal argument.

“Section 13A119 that makes it illegal to wear a mask in public,” said another.

Two parents thanked the school board for the mandate, saying cases going up is alarming.

“As a mathematician I follow the numbers, two things about the numbers -- they don’t always tell me what I want to hear, but they always tell me the truth,” said Karli Morris.

School starts in Hoover Tuesday morning, and some parents in attendance vowed to defy the mandate.

“My kids won’t be wearing a mask, I don’t really care what y’all think,” said Ken.

Several parents tell me they have donated extra masks for kids who don’t have one on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
15-year-old boy shot, killed in Birmingham
Bowden
Remembering the life of Birmingham native, former Woodlawn star athlete Coach Bobby Bowden
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child
(Source: The National Transportation Safety Board)
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies involved in fatal I-65 crash

Latest News

As students across the country begin to head back to the classroom, concern over COVID-19 in...
Pediatric cases of COVID-19 ticking upward
Combating fake vaccination cards
Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?
Hoover BOE meeting
Hoover BOE meeting
Legion Field drive-thru vaccination sees renewed success