Hoover parents speak to Hoover Board of Education

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Days after Hoover City Schools voted to institute a 30-day mask mandate, parents showed up to voice their displeasure at Monday’s school board meeting.

The 30-day mandate will remain in place, despite the protests of some parents in the crowd on Monday.

Dozens of parents rallied together to tell the Hoover City Schools Board their feelings on the mask mandate.

“I don’t care if you think I’m disrespectful, you guys are violating the first amendment,” said one father, named Ken.

One parent made a legal argument.

“Section 13A119 that makes it illegal to wear a mask in public,” said another.

Two parents thanked the school board for the mandate, saying cases going up is alarming.

“As a mathematician I follow the numbers, two things about the numbers -- they don’t always tell me what I want to hear, but they always tell me the truth,” said Karli Morris.

School starts in Hoover Tuesday morning, and some parents in attendance vowed to defy the mandate.

“My kids won’t be wearing a mask, I don’t really care what y’all think,” said Ken.

Several parents tell me they have donated extra masks for kids who don’t have one on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.