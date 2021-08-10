Flying Biscuit Vegan Chipotle Sauce
Yield: 1 Gallon - Prep Time: 15 minutes
Shelf life: 7 days
Ingredients:
3 cans Chipotle peppers
1.5 stalks Celery
1/2 ea white onion
1.5 Tbsp Chopped Garlic
3/4 cups Lemon Juice
2.5 qt Mayonnaise, Vegan
1 Tbsp Black Pepper
1 Tbsp Kosher Salt
.5 tsp Cayenne
Method:
- Place all ingredients from step A in a 12 quart Cambro. Puree using burr mixer.
Storage:
- Fill squirt bottles, then date/label the squirt bottles and rotate them in the walk in cooler.
- Cool and keep refrigerated at or below 40 degrees.
