Flying Biscuit Vegan Chipotle Sauce

Flying Biscuit Chipotle Sauce - Vegan

Yield: 1 Gallon - Prep Time: 15 minutes

Shelf life: 7 days

Ingredients:

3 cans Chipotle peppers

1.5 stalks Celery

1/2 ea white onion

1.5 Tbsp Chopped Garlic

3/4 cups Lemon Juice

2.5 qt Mayonnaise, Vegan

1 Tbsp Black Pepper

1 Tbsp Kosher Salt

.5 tsp Cayenne

Method:

- Place all ingredients from step A in a 12 quart Cambro. Puree using burr mixer.

Storage:

- Fill squirt bottles, then date/label the squirt bottles and rotate them in the walk in cooler.

- Cool and keep refrigerated at or below 40 degrees.

