FIRST ALERT: Expect a hot, humid Tuesday

By Fred Hunter
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hot and humid conditions will allow for afternoon max heat indices to approach 105 each day from now through Friday. This morning we once again see some early morning fog, especially in areas that received rain last night, but the fog should be gone during the morning. Otherwise, conditions today will be much the same as yesterday as thunderstorms develop during the late morning and early afternoon.

There is the potential with these storms to see heavy rain, which may produce flooding. There is also the potential for some micro-bursts in the stronger storms. The ridge of high pressure will remain in place through the end of the week. Rain chances will continue, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours with those Heat Index Values reaching 105 degrees each afternoon.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, the system moving across the Atlantic The system is forecast to become a tropical storm. Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico beginning this afternoon, and in the Dominican Republic by Wednesday. Interests in the remainder of the Bahamas and Florida should monitor updates to the forecast for this system, but it is too soon to determine what if any impacts could occur there by late this week or this weekend given the uncertainty in the long-range forecast.

