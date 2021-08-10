Birmingham fire and rescue puts out daycare fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue, Child Nurturing and Development Center, Inc. daycare is on fire.

BFRS said they are responding to a fire on 7525 Oporto Madrid Blvd., but occupancy of the building is unknown at this time.

The fire has, reportedly, been put under control.

There are no fire department or citizen injuries at this time.

