Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the COVID-19 delta variant continued to spread across the United States, a growing number of reports of fake vaccine cards was spreading just as fast.

At the time this article was written, a state leader told WBRC there were no reports of anyone using fake vaccine cards in Alabama. However, it was something state leaders were discussing.

A quick search online and we found accounts offering fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards for purchase. An Instagram account stated in its bio that they wanted to help those who “don’t desire to take the vaccine”.

The majority of the accounts appear to be ran from foreign countries.

The cost for fake vaccine cards could range from $25 to $200.

State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said faking vaccination not only puts you at risk but others as well.

You could also find yourself in a lot of trouble.

“First of all, it’s not legal to make a fraudulent vaccine cards. When people are wanting you to be vaccinated it’s usually because we’re trying to protect people who are vulnerable. I don’t do that. I just get the shot. It’s a lot easier and he won’t get in trouble for it,” Dr. Scott Harris said.

The FBI released guidance warning against creating or buying fake COVID-19 vaccine cards saying it is against the law.

If caught, you could be fined and imprisoned up to five years.

