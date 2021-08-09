LawCall
Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is the least vaccinated state in the country with more than a million doses administered

As of August, the state was about 35% fully vaccinated. But state data shows that the average number of daily doses is up to about 10,000 or more shots a day, almost double the daily average a month ago.

As demand increased, more people are looking for where to go to get vaccinated.

Several pharmacies including Walgreens and CVS offer vaccines by appointment and some walk-ins.

Primary care providers also have vaccines.

UAB offered vaccines by walk-in and appointment at several locations. Visit https://www.uabmedicinevaccine.org/

The city of Birmingham reopened Legion Field for vaccines.

The state health department is also an option. Visit https://alcovidvaccine.gov/.

Deputy state health officer, Dr. Karen Landers, encourages everyone to sign up.

“Please get vaccinated against COVID. Masking, good handwashing, good respiratory hygiene. Those are extremely important,” Dr. Karen Landers said.

For those still concerned about vaccines not having full FDA approval, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s hopeful a COVID-19 vaccine would get full FDA approval soon.

