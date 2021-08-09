LawCall
TPD: 2 men broke into Tuscaloosa motel room, one in standoff with police

Motel room standoff
Motel room standoff(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One man has been taken into custody in Tuscaloosa, and another barricaded himself inside a motel room after officers said the men broke into a room early this morning.

Tuscaloosa Police Department investigators and the TPD Special Response Team are currently involved in the standoff at the Motel 6.

The break-in happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers said a dog that belonged to the people who were staying in the room attacked one of the intruders. Officers said the other suspect shot the dog. No one else was hurt. No word on the dog’s condition.

