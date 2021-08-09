LawCall
Some praise, some doubts as Facebook rolls out a prayer tool

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Facebook already asks for your thoughts. Now it wants your prayers. The social media giant has rolled out a new prayer request feature, a tool embraced by some religious leaders as a cutting-edge way to engage the faithful online.

Others are eyeing it warily as they weigh its usefulness against the privacy and security concerns they have with Facebook.

In Facebook Groups employing the feature, members can use it to rally prayer power for job interviews, illnesses and other personal challenges big and small. After they create the post, other users can tap an “I prayed” button, respond with a “like,” comment or send a message.

Tough consequences for vaping in Cullman County Schools
