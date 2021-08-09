Sideline 33 preview: Gardendale Rockets

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gardendale Rockets play in one of the toughest regions in Class 6-A. Region 6 is also the home of defending state champion Pinson Valley and preseason top ten ranked Clay-Chalkville.

Gardendale head coach Chad Eads is entering his fourth season leading the Rockets, a team that has reached the second round of the playoffs each of the last two season. Gardendale finished up 2020 with a 9-and-3 record and this season the Rockets kickoff the regular season against Sparkman.

You can watch the Rockets and all the high school teams across central Alabama each Friday during the fall on WBRC-TV FOX6.

SIDELINE airs Fridays at 10:25 p.m. starting August 20.

