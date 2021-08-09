LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Sideline 33 preview: Gardendale Rockets

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gardendale Rockets play in one of the toughest regions in Class 6-A. Region 6 is also the home of defending state champion Pinson Valley and preseason top ten ranked Clay-Chalkville.

Gardendale head coach Chad Eads is entering his fourth season leading the Rockets, a team that has reached the second round of the playoffs each of the last two season. Gardendale finished up 2020 with a 9-and-3 record and this season the Rockets kickoff the regular season against Sparkman.

You can watch the Rockets and all the high school teams across central Alabama each Friday during the fall on WBRC-TV FOX6.

SIDELINE airs Fridays at 10:25 p.m. starting August 20.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Bowden
Remembering the life of Birmingham native, former Woodlawn star athlete Coach Bobby Bowden
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child
Man killed after falling off of his motorcycle and getting hit by a car
1 dead after early morning shooting at Birmingham Gentleman’s club

Latest News

Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises Huffman HS and area coaches
Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises Huffman HS football team, coaches with donations
'We love Auburn' - Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at SEC Media Days
'We love Auburn' - Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at SEC Media Days
Woodlawn High School project includes stadium, upgrades
The Magic City Showcase Football Combine is July 31 at Legion Field.
High school football combine to be held at Legion Field July 31