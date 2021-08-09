LawCall
Pregnant women should get COVID-19 vaccine, health expert urges

By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts are ramping up calls for more pregnant women to get vaccinated. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, pregnant women are considered high risk for infection of the virus.

“Our practice here at [University of South Alabama] we’re seeing more and more sick, pregnant women and it has us all very concerned,” said Dr. Mary Munn with USA Health University Hospital.

Lindsay McGough gave birth in April and said she was terrified when she found out she was pregnant in the middle of the pandemic.

“You go through life expecting your pregnancy and having a baby to be a certain way, and you think about it’s just going to be so happy and wonderful, and you don’t have to think about a pandemic,” McGough explained.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 100,000 pregnant women have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began and more than 100 of those cases resulted in death. Doctors encourage the vaccine because of the potential benefits.

“The antibodies seem to be present in breast milk and we think this is going to confer an immunity to the baby and only result in good things,” said Dr. Munn.

The CDC has a hotline available for expectant mothers. That number is 1-866-626-6847.

Dr. Munn suggests talking with a trusted doctor if people have concerns or questions about the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

