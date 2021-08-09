Parents start petition to make masks mandatory at Vestavia Hills City Schools

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents across the state have expressed conflicting views as school boards make decisions about masking in schools. While some parents have cried out against mandatory masking, others believe it gives children the best opportunity for a healthy school year.

“We know that if all the students are not in masks, the masks are not as effective,” Vestavia Hills parent Katie Roach said.

Vestavia Hills City Schools announced Friday, that masks for students are recommended, but not required.

Katie Roach has two young kids at VHCS and was shocked to learn the district’s recent decision not to require masks.

“Our board of education and our superintendent have decided that they apparently know more than doctors, epidemiologists, and the public health officials,” Roach said.

The district required masks the entire school year last year and when the state health department, county health department, CDC, and American Academy of Pediatrics recommended masks this year, Roach assumed the district would follow guidance.

“How do you ask a kindergartener to wear a mask and then the other kindergartener at their table doesn’t have to wear one,” Roach said.

Roach said no matter the guidance, her kids will be masked. But, she said based on research, she believes masks are more effective if everyone wears one.

“It is also hard to enforce,” she said. “It is asking teachers a lot. To keep track of which child is supposed to be wearing a mask and which child is okay to not wear a mask.”

Roach started a petition to make masks mandatory and in the first 24 hours, more than 1,400 people signed it.

“I think in a day, 1,400 signatures is a lot,” Roach said. “We are just asking them to follow the guidelines from these expert organizations, which right now, is universal masking.”

Roach has presented her petition to the board, but hasn’t heard back yet. She said she worries what will happen if masks are not enforced.

“I’m afraid what is going to end up happening is we are going to have a lot of absences and a lot of sick kids,” Roach said.

There is also a counter petition online to keep masks optional for the Vestavia hills district. That petition has more than 900 signatures so far.

Students with Vestavia Hills City schools are heading back to the classroom Tuesday, August 10. The school board also added a new virtual option for elementary school students. Parents have until Monday, August 9 at 8 a.m. to sign up for the virtual options.

