FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid, rain chances increasing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a warm, humid beginning, rain chances will be increasing as moisture returns from the Gulf. Showers may become more numerous by late afternoon with highs around 93. This will signal the return of a typical summertime weather pattern with heat activated showers and thunderstorms diminishing each evening. With the Bermuda High stretching across the region our air mass will remain warm and humid, and Heat Index Values will continue rising to near 105 in the afternoon which may necessitate Heat Advisories as early as Tuesday.

The weather pattern remains the same for the remainder of the week with highs approaching 95 degrees coupled with afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The ridge of high pressure may show some signs of weakening over The Southeast as another ridge builds to The West by the end of the week. This could allow for a cold front to approach the region with a more northwesterly wind flow returning heading into next weekend.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, The National Hurricane Center says an area of low pressure located east-southeast of the Leeward Islands is producing showers and thunderstorms. with environmental conditions expected to be conducive for some development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form while the low moves west northwestward. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles by late tonight, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tomorrow.

There is a 60% chance for Tropical formation over the next five days. Also disorganized showers and thunderstorms have changed little in association with an area of low-pressure bout 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Development of this system is becoming less likely with the chance for Tropical development is now at 30% over the next five days.

