Fairfield Co. man arrested for possessing, distributing child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Attorney General’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Jonathan David Neel, 23, has been charged with four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, three counts of 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, eight counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

Officials say they received a CyberTipline report from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Neel.

According to reports, Neel solicited a minor for sex, encouraged the minor to produce child sexual abuse material, distributed child sexual abuse material, possessed child sexual abuse material, and distributed nude images to a minor.

Neel was taken into custody by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Fairfax County Police Department, the Tuscaloosa Police Department, and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children assisted with this investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

