CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Children five and under in Cullman County are eligible for a free book once a month thanks to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Parton launched the program in 1995. More than 150 million free books have been delivered throughout 5 countries.

