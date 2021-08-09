LawCall
Deputies search for 2 men following death of 73-year-old Clay County woman

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLAY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigators said a 73-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the Millerville area.

Deputies announced Sunday they are looking for two men they consider persons of interest in her death investigation.

Sara Kelly, 73, was found dead inside her home on Hwy 9 in the Millerville area.

Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying these individuals. ...

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 8, 2021

Anyone who may know either of these individuals or have information that may lead to their identification please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 256 354-2176.

