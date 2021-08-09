Athens City Hall closed to the public

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City Hall is closed to the public due to multiple COVID-19 cases.

“We will evaluate the situation and make a notification when we determine to reopen,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.

A closure notice and a list of office numbers has been placed on City Hall doors and announced on social media and the City’s website.

The numbers for City Hall offices are:

-Mayor’s Office 256-233-8730

-Building Department 256-233-8715

-City Clerk 256-233-8720

-Business Licenses 256-233-8003

-Fire Prevention Bureau 256-233-8723

-Human Resources 256-233-8737

-One Stop Shop 256-262-1525

The scheduled Athens City Council meeting will be held Monday in Council Chambers with a work session at 5 p.m. and regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. The building has been sanitized, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, and chairs will be socially distanced.

