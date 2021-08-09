43-year-old Decatur man killed on I-65 following accident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner said a 43-year-old Decatur man was killed in an accident on I-65 in Warrior Sunday morning.
The coroner said Ramon Antonio Sebastian was a passenger in a car traveling south on I-65 near mile marker 283 around 5:30 a.m.
The car had a tire blowout and collided with a tractor-trailer.
The coroner said Sebastian got out to check for damage and was struck by another motor vehicle.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency/ALEA is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
