LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

43-year-old Decatur man killed on I-65 following accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner said a 43-year-old Decatur man was killed in an accident on I-65 in Warrior Sunday morning.

The coroner said Ramon Antonio Sebastian was a passenger in a car traveling south on I-65 near mile marker 283 around 5:30 a.m.

The car had a tire blowout and collided with a tractor-trailer.

The coroner said Sebastian got out to check for damage and was struck by another motor vehicle.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency/ALEA is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Bowden
Remembering the life of Birmingham native, former Woodlawn star athlete Coach Bobby Bowden
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child
Man killed after falling off of his motorcycle and getting hit by a car
1 dead after early morning shooting at Birmingham Gentleman’s club

Latest News

Sheriff Gentry and Judge Turner on the new vaping policy SOURCE: Cullman Co. Schools
Tough consequences for vaping in Cullman County Schools
Sheriff Gentry and Judge Turner on the new vaping policy SOURCE: Cullman Co. Schools
Sheriff Gentry and Judge Turner on the new vaping policy SOURCE: Cullman Co. Schools
Pediatricians support masks in schools
Pediatricians support masks in schools
Persons of interest
Deputies search for 2 men following death of 73-year-old Clay County woman