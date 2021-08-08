Man killed after falling off of his motorcycle and getting hit by a car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Jasper man on Saturday night, August 7.

According to reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:10 p.m. Travis Genton, 27, was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was driving crossed the centerline, causing him to fall off. He was then struck by a car.

Genton was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 5 near the 180 mile marker, approximately five miles north of Jasper.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.