LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man killed after falling off of his motorcycle and getting hit by a car

(unsplash.com)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Jasper man on Saturday night, August 7.

According to reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:10 p.m. Travis Genton, 27, was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was driving crossed the centerline, causing him to fall off. He was then struck by a car.

Genton was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 5 near the 180 mile marker, approximately five miles north of Jasper.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Former White Sox player Omar Vizquel
Former Birmingham Barons employee files lawsuit; alleges sexual assault by Omar Vizquel
UPDATE: Woman dies in bad wreck on Highway 280
Bowden
Remembering the life of Birmingham native, former Woodlawn star athlete Coach Bobby Bowden
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child

Latest News

Bowden
Remembering the life of Birmingham native, former Woodlawn star athlete Coach Bobby Bowden
Bowden
Coach Bowden pkg
Apartment fire
Apartment fire
Local doctor expects more COVID-19 variants to form