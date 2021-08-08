LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Local health officials expect Covid cases from southern parts of the state to migrate

(WTOC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Officials are keeping a close watch on COVID-19 cases in Mobile County.

Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said Mobile County is getting hit the hardest in the state right now with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations and he thinks those cases will travel.

Hicks said many counties across the entire state are in bad shape because of the Delta variant, but he said Mobile is the worst. Hicks said it is likely because the county is near Florida and with summer travel and people commuting, those Florida cases are ending up in Mobile.

As of Saturday, August 7th, Mobile has a 34 percent positivity rate just in the county alone. Jefferson County only has a 19 percent positivity rate.

Hicks said with how quickly the Delta variant spreads and the low overall vaccination rates across the state, Mobile’s cases will soon migrate to other parts of the state.

“It can’t stay within the boarders of Mobile,” Hicks said. “We already know that everybody is high risk elsewhere in the state, so it is just going to migrate.”

Hicks said since many of our neighboring states have high community transmission and are high risk, it is important to get the shot before you travel and make sure you are wearing your mask.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
UPDATE: Woman dies in bad wreck on Highway 280
Officers rescue woman from a water tower
Woman goes for a swim inside Athens water tower
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away
2-year-old Kayson Makai Mcbee and 5-month-old Dallas Thomas
Birmingham PD: Two children found safe after being taken from DHR custody by their mother

Latest News

Local doctor expects more COVID-19 variants to form
Former White Sox player Omar Vizquel
Former Birmingham Barons employee files lawsuit; alleges sexual assault by Omar Vizquel
FIRST ALERT 8-7-21
FIRST ALERT: Showers ending tonight; Mostly dry and hot Sunday
Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral