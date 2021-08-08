Funeral arrangements made for Bobby Bowden

LawCall
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Funeral arrangements have been made for legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden, according to FSU Athletics.

Bowden died Sunday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to FSU. He was 91.

Services for Bowden are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 13:

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Coach Bowden will Lie In Honor in the Capitol Rotunda

2 p.m. -7 p.m.: Coach Bowden will Lie In Repose in the Moore Athletic Center located at Doak Campbell Stadium – open to the public.

Saturday, Aug. 14:

11:00 a.m.: Funeral service for Bowden at the Tucker Civic Center at FSU – open to the public with doors opening at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15:

4-6 p.m.: Bowden will Lie in Repose at the Reid Chapel on the campus of Samford University – open to the public.

A family-only burial service is to follow in Trussville, Ala.

In lieu of flowers, the Bowden family is asking that charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.

