Former Birmingham Barons employee files lawsuit; alleges sexual assault by Omar Vizquel

Former White Sox player Omar Vizquel
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man formerly employed as a batboy for the Birmingham Barons has filed a lawsuit alleging former MLB player Omar Vizquel sexually assaulted him.

The suit was filed Friday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, Southern Division against Omar Vizquel, the Birmingham Barons, the Chicago White Sox, and Chisox Corp.

The suit states that the plaintiff was targeted by Vizquel because of his disability. Vizquel repeatedly exposed his erect penis to the plaintiff and forced him to wash his back in the shower. The suit says that rather than remedy the situation supervisors and fellow coaches laughed at the sexual harassment and the plaintiff was eventually discharged from his employment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

