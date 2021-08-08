FIRST ALERT: A hot, humid Sunday with rising temperatures and rain chances this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A few areas are seeing some patchy fog early this morning but these areas are expected to dissipate shortly. Today, a ridge of high pressure will move over The Southeast and with a more west/north wind flow slightly drier air will overspread the region meaning any rainfall activity which does develop this afternoon will likely come in the form of a few showers and isolated thunderstorms primarily in areas to the south and east where there is still more remnant moisture.

With ample sunshine, temperatures under mostly clear skies will be around 92, near normal for this time of year.

The Bermuda High will spread west across the area as we begin the new week with afternoon and early evening showers or thunderstorms expected each day. This is a typical summer weather pattern which is expected to continue through the week. The establishment of this ridge will allow a return to a more south/southwesterly wind flow across The Gulf States which will allow moisture increases beginning Monday afternoon and this weather pattern is expected to continue through Friday.

Rising dew points topping 70-degrees will signal the increased moisture and when coupled with daytime heating will allow for the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day during the afternoon and early evening. Afternoon highs will top 90-degrees each day area wide with a few spots approaching 95 while Heat Index Readings will likely top 100-degrees for several days this week.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, there are three systems which are being tracked by The National Hurricane Center. The closest is an area of low pressure showers and thunderstorms over the tropical Atlantic several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, reaching portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday and then moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea and Greater Antilles through the middle of this week. This system shows a 30%.

A second system consists of an area of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands which continues to produce showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for gradual development over the next several days, and this system could become a tropical depression by the middle of this week. The system is forecast to move slowly toward the west-southwest or west during the next couple of days, and then move a little faster toward the west-northwest by mid-week. The NHC says this system has a 40% chance for development over the next five days.

Finally, a broad area of low pressure is located about a hundred miles southwest of the southwestern Cabo Verde Islands has weakened as it moves over cooler waters and the NHC now says this system has only a 20% chance for development over the next five days.

Of course, Hurricane Season does not peak until early September so stay tuned!

