Birmingham area pediatricians write letter supporting masks in schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of Jefferson County and Shelby County pediatricians wrote a letter to urge area school superintendents to institute a mask mandate.

The letter, dated August 6, was signed and supported by dozens of Birmingham area pediatricians.

To our local Superintendents and School Boards:

We are writing in support of the CDC’s, AAP’s, and the Alabama and Jefferson County Departments of Health’s recommendations to mask indoors, which includes schools.

None of us wants masking, but as much as we don’t want it, it needs to be done for hopefully a short period of time to prevent massive quarantines, absenteeism, and potentially critical illness. Masking is a natural consequence when you have an undervaccinated community and a mutating virus. Just like we hate telling a sick child they have to miss a birthday party or star athlete with Mono that they have to miss a few football games (for spleen precautions), we also hate having to recommend masking. We do it because it’s our job to protect children.

We can all agree that children learn best in person. Please do not force families to choose between the health of their children and their education and mental health. Masking is safe and effective. The doctor visits we had last year related to masking were nothing compared to the depression and anxiety generated from virtual learning and quarantines.

We can all agree that children learn best in person, and universal masking will provide the best opportunity for consistent, uninterrupted in-person learning as we start this school year.

Sincerely,

Acton Road Pediatrics

Greenvale Pediatrics -Hoover

Greenvale Pediatrics-Brook Highland

Greenvale Pediatrics- Alabaster

Liberty Mountain Pediatrics

Mayfair Medical Group

Midtown Pediatrics

Over the Mountain Pediatrics

Pediatrics East- Trussville

Pediatrics East- Deerfoot

Pediatrics West- McAdory Pediatrics West- Bessemer

Redmont Pediatrics

Small Steps Pediatrics

Southlake Pediatrics

Vestavia Pediatrics

Community Neonatologists

Christine Stoops, DO, MPH

Carl “Tim” Coghill, MD

Hannah Hightower, MD

Allison Black, MD

Nazia Kabani, MD, MsPH

Thanh Summerlin, MD

Pediatric Hospitalists/Critical Care

Erinn Schmidt, MD

Lauren Nassetta, MD

Nichole Samuy, MD

Madhura Hallman, MD

Paul Scalici, MD

Meghan Hofto, MD

Adolfo Molina, MD

Theresa Cornelius, MD

