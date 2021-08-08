LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash identified

A Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescue swimmers to the site, and they reported no survivors.
A Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescue swimmers to the site, and they reported no survivors.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Six people who were killed in a sightseeing plane crash were recovered and identified after crews initially struggled to reach the wreckage in southeast Alaska due to poor weather conditions.

Alaska State Troopers identified the pilot and five passengers late Saturday following the crash Thursday. The aircraft went down as the pilot was returning the passengers to Ketchikan from Misty Fjords National Monument.

The passengers who died were Mark Henderson, 69, and Jacquelyn Komplin, 60, both of Napa, California; Andrea McArthur, 55, and Rachel McArthur, 20, both of Woodstock, Georgia; and Janet Kroll, 77, of Mount Prospect, Illinois. The pilot was Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, of Cle Elum, Washington.

All five passengers were on an excursion off the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam. Ketchikan is a popular stop for cruise ships visiting Alaska, and cruise ship passengers can take various sightseeing excursions while in port.

Popular among them are small plane flights to Misty Fjords National Monument, where visitors can see glacier valleys, snow-capped peaks and lakes in the wilderness area.

The plane’s emergency beacon was activated about 11:20 a.m. Thursday when it crashed near the monument, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A helicopter company reported seeing wreckage on a ridgeline in the search area, and Coast Guard crew members found the wreckage around 2:40 p.m. A Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescue swimmers to the site, and they reported no survivors, the agency said.

However, poor weather and deteriorating visibility hampered early efforts to recover the bodies. Alaska State Troopers and members of the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad made it to the crash site Saturday afternoon via a chartered Temsco helicopter.

The bodies of the six people who died will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage, the troopers said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration was also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
UPDATE: Woman dies in bad wreck on Highway 280
2-year-old Kayson Makai Mcbee and 5-month-old Dallas Thomas
Birmingham PD: Two children found safe after being taken from DHR custody by their mother
LeAnna Roberts graduates from high school and community college on the same day
15-year-old graduates from high school and community college on the same day
Former White Sox player Omar Vizquel
Former Birmingham Barons employee files lawsuit; alleges sexual assault by Omar Vizquel

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Bowden
Remembering the life of Birmingham native, former Woodlawn star athlete Coach Bobby Bowden
Bowden
Coach Bowden pkg
Apartment fire
Apartment fire